The last 10 Rangers captains to lift the Scottish league championship title - from Weir and Gough to Greig and Shearer
James Tavernier will lift the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday when Aberdeen are the visitors to Ibrox on the final day of the season.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:10 pm
It will be the club’s first league title celebration in a decade and the Englishman will join a long list of club captains to lead the team crowned the top side in Scotland.
Many great names in Scottish football history have donned the armband and led the Blues out of the Ibrox tunnel, and we take a look back on the last ten to do so and lift a league title at the conclusion of a campaign.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
Page 1 of 3