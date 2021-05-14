James Tavernier will be the latest Rangers captain to lift the Scottish champions trophy

The last 10 Rangers captains to lift the Scottish league championship title - from Weir and Gough to Greig and Shearer

James Tavernier will lift the Scottish Premiership trophy on Saturday when Aberdeen are the visitors to Ibrox on the final day of the season.

By David Oliver
Friday, 14th May 2021, 1:10 pm

It will be the club’s first league title celebration in a decade and the Englishman will join a long list of club captains to lead the team crowned the top side in Scotland.

Many great names in Scottish football history have donned the armband and led the Blues out of the Ibrox tunnel, and we take a look back on the last ten to do so and lift a league title at the conclusion of a campaign.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

1. Davie Weir

Captain Davie Weir and manager Walter Smith lifted the last title on May 15 2011

Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

Buy photo

2. Barry Ferguson

Lifted the SPL trophy for the first time as Rangers captain in 2003 and it would not be the last.

Photo: ALAN HARVEY/SNS.

Buy photo

3. Fernando Ricksen

Helicopter Sunday in 2005 saw the late Fernando Ricksen lift the trophy in the absence of club captain Stefan Klos

Photo: SNS Group Bill Murray

Buy photo

4. Lorenzo Amoruso

Captain of Dick Advocaat's side, Amoruso lifted the trophy three times as captain of Rangers including here in 2000.

Photo: SNS Group

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3