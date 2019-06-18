The difficulties facing Rangers in pursuit of key target

Rangers pursuit of defender George Edmundson took a new twist on Monday evening.

George Edmundson's potential move from Oldham Athletic is complex.

The in-demand Oldham Athletic centre-back is wanted by a host of clubs with Portsmouth, Peterborough and the Ibrox side appearing to be the frontrunners.

However, it was confirmed by the Posh had pulled out of the deal by the club's owner.

Outspoken Darragh MacAnthony took to twitter, and in a series of tweets explained by the club were no longer interested in signing Edmundson.

The posts suggest that Oldham are difficult to deal with, the Latics moving the goalposts at the last minute according to MacAnthony after a lot of aspects of the transfer had been agreed.

He tweeted: "So regarding everything out there about CB from L2 club we’ve been constantly linked with - as follows, our club agreed in writing with them a fee for player and were given permission to speak to player/agent over eight days ago.

"Player was on holiday but plan was for player to come to club last Friday for medical and contract discussions day after he returned from holiday. Three days prior a story leaked we’d agreed a fee and full detail on all aspects of transfer out there for all to see. Nothing new in football and expected.

"Other clubs see article (it worked). So those clubs agreed fee. Our Friday appointment with player still happening as per our agreement with club who owns him. Thirty-six hours before this meeting with player, club contacts us to state our deal is off unless we pay more blah blah . I won’t budge as a deal is a deal imo (in my opinion).

"We (were) then told we (were) no longer allowed meet player on Friday unless we renegotiate with his club. Out of principal I won’t do it. Had lots happen over transfers in 12 years BUT never had club try pull that re an agreed transfer that was hammered out in person and by email etc.

"I (am) now officially pulling us from deal. Could have remained silent but due to leak from last week it’s important our fans know truth re the deal. And I most certainly won’t be dealing with said club owners involved ever again. Been in football 12 years but still get new surprises.

"We’ve had phenomenal window so far and still few more bits to add but in great shape. Can’t land them all unfortunately but will always keep trying. Said club in all this threatened legal action if I spoke (irony after all leaks on deal last week). Hope that clears it all up."

According to the Scottish Sun on Sunday, Rangers were set to return with a third bid this week with Portsmouth already having an offer worth more than £600,000 accepted.