The amusing error Rangers made with Greg Stewart's shirt against Motherwell

It was a difficult day for Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday as they came from behind to beat Motherwell.

Greg Stewart played against Motherwell with the incorrect spelling on his shirt. Picture: SNS

The Steelmen took the lead in the encounter through Devante Cole with James Tavernier missing a penalty for the third time this season.

Jermain Defoe equalised in first-half stoppage time before Filip Helander netted a late winner.

The eagle-eyed amongst the support may also have noticed the name on Greg Stewart's shirt had the wrong spelling. The summer signing started in attack for Steven Gerrard's side with 'Stewrat' on the back of his top.

With the 'A' and the 'R' the wrong way round it would have been easy to miss as can be seen in the second image.

Greg 'Stewrat'.

Stewart played 65 minutes before being replaced by Sheyi Ojo.