The 15 Rangers players who could leave Ibrox as Steven Gerrard seeks to trim 'bloated' squad

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has stated that he wants to operate with a team of 23 or 24 players for the coming season.

The Ibrox squad is currently at a bloated 33 with the club reported to be keen on making at least one more signing. In addition, Gerrard won't want to block any potential progress for young stars Joshua McPake and Dapo Mebude.

Steven Gerrard is keen to cut his 'bloated' Rangers squad. Picture: SNS

Between now and the transfer window shutting it could see as many as a dozen players depart as the Liverpool legend seeks two players for every position.

With Daniel Candeias linked with a move to Turkey let's look at the players whose future is in doubt at Rangers and those who could be sent on loan to free up space.

No Future

Kyle Lafferty

The Northern Irishman was a big signing last summer from Heart of Midlothian, costing a six-figure fee, as he returned to Govan. He made just 11 starts during 2018/2019 for the Ibrox side and it still isn't clear where he would fit in Steven Gerrard's 4-3-3 system, especially when he has two strikers in Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos who are more reliable, offer more outside the box and are simply better.

Jason Holt

Rangers are well stocked in the centre of the pitch. There is no role for the player who was on loan at Fleetwood Town last campaign.

Graham Dorrans

It has simply not worked out for the 32-year-old at his boyhood club. Since a double on his debut back in 2017 it has went downhill for the midfielder as others have risen above him.

Joe Doodoo

It's easy to forget he is still a Rangers player.

The right offer

Daniel Candeias

The Portuguese winger being left out of the Europa League squad of the first-round qualifier was a bigger sign than Gerrard had originally suggested when he said it was a "numbers game". The 31-year-old hit back with a double against Marseille in a friendly. However, despite the fact he has been a productive and highly useful player across the past two seasons, he is on the verge of an exit.

Eros Grezda

The Albanian could easily have been in the above list but it will require someone coming in with a good offer to take him away with Rangers having paid out a considerable sum to sign him last summer. He looked out of his depth in Scotland. He may possess the quality but his attitude has been questioned.

Greg Docherty

Judging by the two Europa League qualifiers so far, the midfielder has a future at Ibrox. He was an unused sub in the first game against St Joseph's before starting the second leg. He returned to the club after a worthwhile loan spell with Shrewsbury Town. He could be a useful squad player, bringing dynamism, work-rate and forward runs to the midfield. Yet, the midfield area is well stocked and could be moved on if it means room for another player.

Borna Barisic

The Croatian has fought his way back into the first-team reckoning at Ibrox after it looked like he could be on his way out. He has underwent a rigorous pre-season to get him ready for the demands of Scottish football after struggling. Yet, he has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 and Rangers could spot an opportunity to cash in.

Jon Flanagan

A player Gerrard won't be rushing to get rid of but he is another option who could be moved on to free space without being detrimental to the squad. With Matt Polster and James Tavernier on the right and Barisic and Andy Halliday on the left it leaves the Rangers boss with the two players per position he wants.

Out on loan

Glenn Middleton

The promising winger is expected to move back to England for the season. Doncaster Rovers were interested but a move to Yorkshire has stalled and Coventry City are reportedly ready to make an offer.

Jake Hastie

Steven Gerrard has made it clear he doesn't want to stunt youngsters' development. Hastie could be offered out on loan for regular football, although a start in the second-leg win over St Jospeh's suggests that if he stays he will get opportunities.

Goalkeepers

Rangers currently have four first-team goalkeepers. Allan McGregor is the No.1 which means Wes Foderingham, Andy Firth and Jak Alnwick are competing for the No.2 spot. The former is good enough to play for most clubs north of the border and plenty of Football League clubs south of the border and probably shouldn't be spending time on the bench. At 22 years of age Firth is the most likely second choice which means Alnwick will likely be free to find a club.

Impossible to turn down offer

Alfredo Morelos

The Colombian gave Jermain Defoe a reminder that he is still the boss in attack for Rangers with a hat-trick against St Joseph's. Yet, speculation will surround him until the window closes with the 23-year-old often linked with a move here, where and everywhere. Just like every player in the squad, if the club get an offer which is too good to turn down he will be off.