The 15 deadline day deals that could happen in the Scottish Premiership - including Sinclair, Kent, Shaw and Taylor

There is a little over 12 hours left for club's to get business done before the transfer window closes.

Which players will be the ones to arrive or depart? We've picked out a host of names who have been linked with moves, fallen out of favour at their clubs or are expected to be playing in new colours this season.

The forward has been largely unimpressive for Aberdeen this season and has interest from English League One side.

Scott Wright

Stephen Gleeson

It has been a struggle for the midfielder since arriving in Scotland. Could make a move back to England.

Scott Sinclair

Sunderland are reportedly keen on signing Celtic's 61-goal forward who has fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead under Neil Lennon.

Greg Taylor

The left-back is expected to complete a switch to Celtic before the transfer window closes.

Anthony Ralston

St Johnstone are on the lookout for a right-back after Richard Foster departed and have been linked with the Celtic defender.

Calvin Miller

Could move to Kilmarnock as part of the Greg Taylor deal.

The Kenyan's move to Club Brugge has fallen through, opening the door for a return to Celtic, on loan from Spurs.

Victor Wanyama

Jack Hendry

Another who could play a part in the Greg Taylor to Celtic deal. Needs game time and could move on loan.

Oli Shaw

The striker wants to play regularly and has been linked with loan moves to St Johnstone and Kilmarnock, the latter are still in need of a forward. But it hinges on Hibs bringing in another body.

Jake Hastie

Expected to complete a move to Rotherham United on loan so to get regular football.

Jamie Murphy

Could leave on loan as he steps up his recovery from injury. Rangers fans would like to keep him. A number of Premiership clubs would be interested.

Jason Holt

Not in Steven Gerrard's plans. Spent time in England on loan last season. Would be a decent option for a number of clubs.

Eros Grezda

Rangers want to sell Grezda but have yet to receive a suitable offer for the Albanian.

Graham Dorrans

Kilmarnock reportedly made an enquiry about he midfielder who is available from Rangers. He would add much needed craft to the Killie midfield.

Joe Dodoo

Will likely return to England after he flopped at Ibrox.

Harvey St Clair

Reports in Italy suggest the Scotland U21 forward is set to leave Serie B side Venezia and join Kilmarnock.

Aidan Keena

Has been on the bench just once in the four league games for Hearts. Had a loan spell at Dunfermline and the club may look to get him experience elsewhere in the Premiership.

