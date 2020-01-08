The 12 clubs keen on £20m+ Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos and their chances of landing him, according to the bookies, including EPL and La Liga giants
Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos is never far from the back pages and gossip columns linking him with a move clubs down south or abroad. Each time a transfer window roles around the speculation intensifies.
Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, as well as the club's chairman, have both issued a hand's off warning to interested parties. However, that won't stop interest or rumours linking the Colombian, who has 28 goals to his name this campaign, with a move away. Here are a list of all the clubs who in the running for Morelos, according to the bookies.
1. West Brom
Odds: 22/1 (SkyBet) - The Baggies are fighting out for the Championship title with Leeds United.