The 12 clubs keen on £20m+ Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos and their chances of landing him, according to the bookies, including EPL and La Liga giants

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard, as well as the club's chairman, have both issued a hand's off warning to interested parties. However, that won't stop interest or rumours linking the Colombian, who has 28 goals to his name this campaign, with a move away. Here are a list of all the clubs who in the running for Morelos, according to the bookies.

1. West Brom Odds: 22/1 (SkyBet) - The Baggies are fighting out for the Championship title with Leeds United. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Leeds United Odds: 20/1 (SkyBet) - Marcelo Bielsa has led his side to the top of the Championship and are desperate to return to the Premier League. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Manchester United Odds: 20/1 (SkyBet) - The struggling English giants are in the market for a striker and have a reported 100m budget. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Espanyol Odds: 18/1 (Betfair) - The Spaniards are an unlikely destination and doubts whether they could afford him. Bottom of La Liga. Getty Buy a Photo

View more