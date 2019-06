The top five places highlight the talent in the full-back areas, while they have been joined by those Mr Consistents that all teams required. Scroll through to find out the best goalkeepers in the top flight as voted by members of the Terrace Scottish Football Podcast.

1. Nathan Ralph (Dundee) - 12th One of the few Dundee players who came out of the season with a bit of credit. Voted the club's player of the year. Attack minded but doesn't negate defensive responsibility. Good in the air. SNS other Buy a Photo

2. Shay Logan (Aberdeen) - 11th The right-back has stagnated and even regressed. Overshadowed by team-mate Max Lowe and without competition at right-back. Still a fine operator at Premiership level. SNS other Buy a Photo

3. Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) - 9th Another impressive season for the left-back. Continues to improve and is one of the most reliable players in the league. SNS other Buy a Photo

4. Richard Foster (St Johnstone) - 10th The Saints full-back was excellent with Drey Wright in ahead of him at the front end of the season, so much so he wanted a Scotland call-up. Tailed off after the winter break. SNS other Buy a Photo

View more