Tam Courts reveals 'weird suspicion' over Rangers shock and proving he has what it takes as Dundee United boss

Dundee United manager Tam Courts applauds the home support after his team's 1-0 win over Rangers at Tannadice. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Many United fans were openly sceptical about Courts’ promotion from head of the club’s academy to replace Micky Mellon in the hot seat this summer.

But after last week’s opening 2-0 league defeat at Aberdeen, Courts’ side bounced back in style as Jamie Robson scored the only goal of the game against the Premiership champions at Tannadice.

“Any new manager coming in, particularly with my background, is going to attract interest,” said Courts.

“I think today was a good opportunity to see if I had the minerals to actually handle this type of job.

“When you lose your first league game and then win your second against the champions, the key thing is to regulate your emotions.”

Courts revealed he always had confidence his tactical approach could secure a positive result against Rangers.

“I like to build teams without an inferiority complex,” he added. “Everyone gets respect, regardless of who they are.

“Rangers’ record and champion status were never in my mind. It was just about how we would unravel the game plan, get ahead and take the three points. I had a weird suspicion this week that we’d take something from the game.”

United striker Lawrence Shankland missed the game through injury amid interest from Belgian club Beerschot.

“I don’t know the intricacies of it, we just need to see what transpires,” said Courts.

