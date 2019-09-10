Superstar singer of Rangers 'anthem' releases limited edition 'Simply the Best' blue vinyl

Tina Turner may see a huge uptake in sales of her special edition vinyl in certain areas of Glasgow.

READ MORE: 16 free agents Rangers could target - ex-Real Madrid left-back to former Manchester United striker



Simply the Best is a pre-match anthem at Ibrox. Picture: SNS

The American music legend has released a double LP comprising an 18-track collection of her best-loved songs, titled 'Simply the Best'.

In addition the LPs are in a blue which is akin to the Rangers shade of blue.

The accompanying descriptions states: "Tina Turner is one of the best-selling artists of all time (200 million records), won 11 Grammy Awards and has set the stage on fire with every rock luminary from Mick Jagger to Beyoncé. Her live shows have been seen by millions, and she is one of the best-selling live solo artists of all time.

"Originally released in 1991 and gaining multi-platinum sales around the world, ‘Simply The Best’ spent over two years in the UK charts and is one of the best-selling best-of compilations of all time."

Tina Turner has released a special edition blue vinyl.

For years, 'Simply the Best' has been an anthem at Ibrox as the players run on to the pitch with it also being played on the team coach before games.

However, it has been used by some fans to be sectarian with the club pulling the song from it's pre-match playlist in 2001.

A report In The Scotsman read: "The song was withdrawn from the Ibrox playlist earlier this year because supporters had corrupted the words to incorporate several repeatings of the line: "F*** the Pope and the IRA." The unmistakable sound of thousands of fans belting out sectarian lyrics had apparently embarrassed the Ibrox club, despite the practice having taken place for several years. It was dropped after the club had discussions with police, supporters organisations and individual fans."

The commercial director Martin Bain said: "Simply The Best is a recognised club anthem.

"However, as we have previously stated, there is no place for sectarianism at Rangers Football Club.

"I would urge all fans to respect the song and not corrupt its words."

It was reinstated the same year with director of football Dick Advocaat welcoming its return.

"It certainly got my adrenaline pumping and I think the players miss it," said the Dutchman who managed the club between 1998 and 2001.

"We still play it on the team bus but, for some reason, we are not allowed to do it at the ground."

In 2010, Rangers fans tried to get the song to top the UK charts. It reached number nine.