Steven Gerrard's Rangers XI to face Brondby in 'special' Europa League match

His Rangers side sit bottom of the section after two consecutive defeats, to Lyon and then Sparta Prague last month, and their hopes of advancing their European campaign beyond Christmas rests on the games against the Danes.

Gerrard is without Glen Kamara – sent off in the Czech Republic after being targeted by jeers throughout the 1-0 defeat – and injured duo Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent, however Connor Goldson, who missed the trip through injury is back in his defensive mainstay role.

Here is how Gerrard lines up his side for the crucial match, which kicks off at 8pm.

1. Allan McGregor Goalkeeper

2. James Tavernier Captain

3. Leon Balogun Nigerian international

4. Connor Goldson Defender is back after missing Sparta Prague