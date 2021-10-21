Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard's Rangers XI to face Brondby in 'special' Europa League match

Brondby have described the Europa League group stage game at Ibrox as a ‘special match’. Connor Goldson has branded it ‘must-win’, and Steven Gerrard ‘wouldn’t disagree’.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:02 pm

His Rangers side sit bottom of the section after two consecutive defeats, to Lyon and then Sparta Prague last month, and their hopes of advancing their European campaign beyond Christmas rests on the games against the Danes.

Gerrard is without Glen Kamara – sent off in the Czech Republic after being targeted by jeers throughout the 1-0 defeat – and injured duo Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent, however Connor Goldson, who missed the trip through injury is back in his defensive mainstay role.

Here is how Gerrard lines up his side for the crucial match, which kicks off at 8pm.

1. Allan McGregor

Goalkeeper

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. James Tavernier

Captain

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Leon Balogun

Nigerian international

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

4. Connor Goldson

Defender is back after missing Sparta Prague

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

