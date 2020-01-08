Steven Gerrard wins December Manager of the Month prize after leading Rangers to five wins out of six

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been named Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month for December.

The Ibrox boss - who received the award in Dubai where the Light Blues are holding a winter training camp and facing Lokomotiv Tashkent in a friendly match later this week - led Rangers to five wins and one draw in the six matches completed last month.

The Gers scored 15 goals as they saw off Hearts, Motherwell, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Celtic and drew with Aberdeen, despite taking a 2-0 lead.

It is Gerrard's second monthly award of the season after winning the September prize as well.