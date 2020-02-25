Steven Gerrard: We heard a lot of things about Flo but it’s not what I’ve experienced

It is just as well Steven Gerrard does not listen to rumours. Otherwise, he would have no one to lead the line in Braga tonight, writes Alan Pattullo.

The Rangers manager had heard all the stories about Florian Kamberi before signing him on loan from Hibs on transfer deadline day last month.

Gerrard was aware of mutterings about the striker being a troublemaker and more trouble than he was worth.

That did not prevent him pushing through a swap deal that saw Greg Docherty head to Easter Road. The signing was especially critical because Jermain Defoe had just been ruled out for several weeks after injuring an ankle. It left Rangers with just one recognised striker in Alfredo Morelos, who cannot be relied upon to be available. The Colombian is suspended for tonight’s second leg last-32 Europa League tie against Braga as Rangers seek to defend a 3-2 lead.

That means Kamberi, pictured, is set for his first start. Gerrard stressed that it is a deserved reward after his cameo performances since arriving at Ibrox. The latest one, after coming on against St Johnstone, saw him score once and provide another assist for Joe Aribo in the ultimately disappointing 2-2 draw.

“It is important to say that he deserves his start in this team on merit and what he has brought and contributed since he has come in,” said Gerrard. “We heard a lot of things about the character of Flo on the grapevine before he arrived. I must say it is completely different to what I have seen and what I have experienced in the couple of weeks he has been in the door. He’s the ultimate professional, in great shape.

“He has asked a lot of questions from a tactical point of view so he seems like a student of the game. He wants to learn and he is really enjoying being here.”

Gerrard added that Kamberi will have to do a lot of unseen work as Rangers must put in a disciplined display against Braga.

“If there is one position more than most (where you have to be selfless) it is probably when you are leading the line. He is probably going to have to chase lost causes, run behind for the team, hold the ball up for us. It goes without saying that he is going to play because of the situation we are in.

“He is going to have to be selfless, but so are all the team. We are going to have to run hard for each other and we are going to have to leave everything on this pitch because we know Braga are not going to go away.”