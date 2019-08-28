Steven Gerrard to make last-minute call on key player's fitness ahead of Rangers v Legia Warsaw

Rangers winger Sheyi Ojo has a "good chance" of winning his fitness race ahead of the Europa League play-off round second-leg match against Legia Warsaw, but Steven Gerrard will leave it to the last minute before making a decision.

The 22-year-old sustained a knock in the first leg in Poland and was left out of the side that beat St Mirren 1-0 on Premiership duty at the weekend, but stands a chance of being involved tomorrow night.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Gerrard said: "Sheyi Ojo was back out this morning, he seems fine but will be a late decision tomorrow morning.

"Otherwise, we are fine."

The Ibrox boss won't want to lose another winger to injury after recent signing Brandon Barker was forced off the pitch during Rangers' Glasgow Cup loss to Partick Thistle.

The former Manchester City and Hibs wideman was replaced after 67 minutes with pictures showing Barker holding his left ankle and grimacing.