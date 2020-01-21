Steven Gerrard: The turning point in Borna Barisic’s Rangers career

There have been suggestions from Jim Goodwin that his St Mirren team might “park two buses” against Rangers at Ibrox this evening. His rival manager, Steven Gerrard, had cause to reflect yesterday that the last meeting between the pair, in late August, proved the occasion for Borna Barisic to get the engine running on his Rangers career.

The Croatian right-back has been linked with a move to Roma in recent weeks, with Gerrard “confident” the club’s sporting director Ross Wilson can conclude negotiations successfully with the player over a new contract at Ibrox. Everything has changed for Barisic and his team, then, since they struggled in Paisley before he produced a glorious free-kick winner.

The progress of both the £2.2 million 2018 summer signing from Osijek and Gerrard’s men in the past six months allows them to harbour serious title ambitions, the Celtic Park derby victory in their previous Premiership outing moving them to within two points of the eight-in-a-row Scottish champions, having played one game fewer.

They will emerge from the winter shutdown not only feeling emboldened but with the belief that should Goodwin’s side shut up shop, they have the talents to produce a Barisic-style opening of it – even without the suspended Alfredo Morelos.

“St Mirren didn’t really open up against us at their place either,” Gerrard said. “I think we take it as a compliment in many ways that people respect our quality and our threat. We see it as a challenge. St Mirren are going to set us a challenge for 90 minutes. They will set themselves up and say to us ‘come and beat us, the pressure is on you’. We respect that.

“I thought they were outstanding in the last fixture and there were moments in that to think maybe two points could have been taken away from us because of their organisation and shape. At a club like this, you need big players to provide big moments of quality and Borna delivered in the last game.

“I think that was the making of Borna in many ways because I think that gave him a lot of self-belief and confidence. It shows what a big goal can do. We have to find a way and, if we can’t do it in normal play, we have to do whatever it takes to get over the line and get maximum points.”

The uneven nature of Barisic’s first season in Scotland gave no indication he could become one of the club’s pivotal performers in a concerted push for the title, credentials for which they will seek to strengthen with four of their next five league games at home.

Gerrard is convinced that Barisic will remain at Rangers despite any interest in him. “I have a fantastic relationship with Borna where we communicate a lot,” said the Rangers manager. “He seems really happy and settled here and he is really enjoying it. Obviously, he took a bit of time to settle but he has got the fans right where you want them as a player and they are right behind him. He is getting the support from the terraces that he deserves and that his performances deserve. I think when you are happy as a footballer you should stay put.

“When you are at a club this size, the first thing you have to do is win your team-mates over and prove that you are going to help them. When we make new signings, sometimes that takes longer. And you have also got to take into consideration that he is moving country for the first time. He is away from a lot of his family. Some people take to it like a duck to water, some take a longer time. But the club have done everything we can to help.

“Sometimes it is something that happens on the field that gets you accepted in the dressing room and I think that has been the situation with Borna. I do actually think the St Mirren goal was such a big moment for him personally and then his consistency levels from there have been outstanding.”

Gerrard is being well served by his Croatian connection, with Nikola Katic, pictured left, enjoying a career high in netting the winner against Celtic last month. “I’ve watched it a million times,” he said.

A big day for the player and his brother, as it turned out.

“My brother had an amazing time at the game.” said Katic. “As soon as I scored he somehow ended up on the floor. We are quite similar to look at so I think the fans knew he was my brother. It was a special moment for him and for me also. Outside the game, people were taking pictures of him, maybe thinking it was me.”