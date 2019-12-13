Steven Gerrard signs new deal with Rangers, tying him to Ibrox until 2024

Rangers manager Steven Gerarrd has signed a contract extension with the Gers, keeping him at Ibrox until the summer of 2024.

The former Liverpool captain has received a further boost as all eight members of his backroom staff - assistant manager Gary McAllister, first team coach Michael Beale, technical coach Tom Culshaw, goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart, Head of Performance Jordan Milsom, first team doctor Mark Waller, performance analyst Scott Mason and first-team analyst Graeme Stevenson - have also renewed their Light Blues contracts.

“I’m delighted to be extending my stay at this fantastic football club," Gerrard told Rangers' official website.

“When Dave King approached me about the possibility of extending my contract with Rangers, it was a very easy decision to make because I’m very happy and feel that we are building something special together at the club.

“I’d like to thank the board for the backing they have given me already in my time at the club and also most importantly, the Rangers fans who have given me and the team such tremendous backing both this season and last.”

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson added: "Since I joined the club, I have thoroughly enjoyed the working relationship with Steven and the rest of his team. I am pleased that we were able to make swift progress on the contract discussions, which demonstrate how committed to Rangers everyone here is.

“The professionalism, high standards and dedication that Steven and all of the coaching and support staff have given to make this club successful is evident both on and off the pitch and I look forward to continuing on that path together as we all continue to drive the club forward on all fronts.”

Rangers chairman Dave King said: “From the moment I met Steven, I could tell that he was the right man to help us to drive this club forward on the pitch. He has an elite mentality and that is exactly what I was looking for.

“He is relentless in his desire to bring success to our club and we are delighted that he has signed this new contract.”