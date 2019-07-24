Steven Gerrard sends Kyle Lafferty pointed message over Rangers exit

Steven Gerrard feels Kyle Lafferty didn't do enough in his second spell at Rangers following his exit.

On Wednesday the Ibrox side confirmed the Northern Irishman's departure via mutual termination of his contract.

Lafferty re-signed for the club last summer in a six-figure transfer from Hearts after a productive 13-month spell at Tynecastle where he scored 20 goals.

However, he made just eight starts for Rangers in the 2018-2019 campaign, hitting the back of the net six times.

Following a positive start to his second Ibrox spell he largely found himself on the outside looking in.

Rangers manager Gerrard felt that he was given ample opportunity to provide the team with something different but his performances didn't warrant a regular starting berth.

He said: “You’d need to ask Kyle why it hasn’t panned out for him. We had high hopes for him because, when he signed, he was in a really good place.

“He’s a big, physical presence up front. But, for whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out.

"We believe he had the opportunities. Kyle is a good player, but showing it in glimpses for Rangers isn’t enough. That’s the brutal truth.

“He’s a good character to have around but if I had kept hold of him from a selfish point of view then he would have struggled for game-time."