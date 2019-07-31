Steven Gerrard says Rangers will cope without Steven Davis

Steven Gerrard is placing great importance on tonight’s Europa League qualifier against Progres Niederkorn. But he believes his squad is now strong enough to cope without having to take a risk on Steven Davis, who is nursing a slight hamstring injury.

Davis, pictured inset, was the only absentee as Rangers yesterday jetted into Luxembourg for their second qualifying round return leg. Gerrard’s side are leading 2-0 from last week’s first leg at Ibrox.

The Northern Ireland international is still feeling the effects of Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win over Derby County but is expected to be involved in Sunday’s Premiership opener against Kilmarnock.

“The players are in good shape and have trained really well,” said Gerrard. “We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off.

“Steven had a tight hamstring after the Derby game. I think, at a real, big push he could have been with us, but at this stage of the season and such an important player, it’s not worth taking a risk. I think he’ll have a good chance [of facing Kilmarnock].”

Gerrard believes that finishing the job off in Luxembourg with a positive performance will set Rangers up perfectly for the trip to Rugby Park. But, with that first-leg lead in the bag, he is expected to dip into his squad this evening.

“We are approaching our domestic season, so we want to go into the Kilmarnock game in a good place and the only way we can do that is to get a positive result tomorrow night,” added the Rangers manager at his pre-match media briefing.

“I’ll be surprised if both XIs are exactly the same but I will be picking two very strong teams for both games.

“I think the squad we have got now, if I do make minor changes, I don’t see a big difference, but I will be very surprised if the team is exactly the same.

“Everyone is knocking on the door. People are wanting to start and everyone is pushing which is great for me.”

Rangers created enough chances to have scored a lot more than two goals at Ibrox last midweek and Gerrard wants more of that intensity from his team tonight.

“I want to see the same positive approach,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned, last week has gone and we are coming here and starting this game 0-0 and coming here to win the game.

“I want the players to approach this game in isolation, and yes, I want to see us build on a very positive pre-season.

“I said to the players after the Derby game that giving people minutes and the pre-season preparation is gone – we now have to put our foot on the gas and go for real.

“I think Progres will have confidence at home. At some stage of the game they have to show their hand and come out and try to be adventurous. That is when we have got to really pounce on opportunities that are left behind.”