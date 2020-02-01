Steven Gerrard says Rangers must find ‘spark’ quickly to keep title race alive

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has conceded that his club’s title challenge is hanging in the balance following the scoreless draw at home to Aberdeen. The result, coming six days after the defeat by Hearts, means that Celtic have the chance to establish a seven-point advantage over their rivals – having played a game more – when they travel to Hamilton this afternoon.

Asked if the first home blank in five months and 14 games left Rangers unable to afford any more slip-ups, Gerrard said: “If you look at Celtic’s form, probably not, probably not. But I have been around the game long enough to know that there will be twists and turns. And remember there are still six points to play for in Old Firm games.

“It leaves us four points behind. We need to try and find our spark and get back to the level we were at before the break. That is the key, that is the most important thing. And we need to keep going because I believe there will be more twists and turns.

“As far as I’m concerned we keep going, we keep pushing. But I need my players to find their spark. There are a few players around the squad at the moment who are capable of helping us find that spark. They need to come with us.”

The Ibrox manager admitted that Rangers have been missing that spark in all four games since the winter break. In part he attributed that to the absence of creative outlet on the right, James Tavernier, the captain on the bench following three weeks out following an appendix operation, and the suspension that meant 28-goal Alfredo Morelos was making his first start since December. Yesterday the Colombian passed up a chance his manager said he would “take 99 times out of 100 – he normally wins us the game in that situation”.

“It is difficult to put my finger on it,” Gerrard added of the club’s series of poor showings since the winter break. “I am struggling to do so right now. We look into it and it is not fitness. But this is the first time we have had a shot on our goal since we have come back. We could easily be sitting talking about a 1-0 win but we haven’t taken our big moments. I don’t think you are going to get a lot of moments against Aberdeen, the way they play with their organisation. We were aware of that but we still have to take our moments.”

Gerrard threw on new signings Ianis Hagi and Florian Kamberi late on as he chased the win. “I think he showed his quality,” said Gerrard of Hagi, inset, the Genk loanee introduced after 77 minutes. “I love the way he plays with his head up. He is always looking and searching and probing for something. But look, he has had one session with us. He needs to adapt.

“Same with Flo [Kamberi]. Obviously he misses the next two games [against Hibs on Wednesday, and the Scottish Cup tie at Hamilton] so we can get some real strong training and tactical stuff into him over the next seven or eight days.

“But I wanted to give them a taste of it today to see if they could try and help us with that spark.”