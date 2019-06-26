Steven Gerrard reveals what he needs from Ryan Kent to push through Rangers transfer

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard reckons that Ryan Kent can help facilitate a return to Ibrox by making his feelings clear that he wants a second spell with the Scottish Premiership side.

READ MORE - Rangers chief Dave King takes jibe at secondary Celtic as club sell record number of season tickets

The Light Blues are pursuing a deal to bring the talented winger back to the club after he impressed on loan from Liverpool last season.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

There are three years remaining on Kent's deal at Anfield, which makes a permanent transfer unlikely.

However, Gerrard is still hopeful he can persuade his former side to loan Kent for another 12 months.

In order for this to happen, though, he needs the player to try and push through the deal.

He told the Daily Record: "I suppose the fans will be desperate for a Kent update. But it’s a complicated one because he is Liverpool’s player and they aren’t back yet.

“I’m sure Jurgen [Klopp] will want to see Ryan and where he’s at. We’ll go from there and we’ll respect Liverpool.

“But I can assure the fans we’re doing everything we can to try to get Ryan back. The key thing that people need to understand is that Ryan has got to want this.

“It’s all right the fans wanting him, the staff wanting him, myself wanting him. But it’s Ryan’s decision.

“He’s got to want Rangers, he has got to want to come and be successful at Ibrox. That is the question Ryan has got to ask himself."

READ MORE - Celtic shortlist 10 full-backs, Hearts to sign striker, Gerrard's message to Ryan Kent, Celtic agree fee for defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

