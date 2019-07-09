Steven Gerrard responds to reports saying he turned down Newcastle United

Steven Gerrard has rubbished reports he turned down the opportunity to become the next manager of Newcastle United.

READ MORE - Blackpool want Ibrox winger, Rangers face battle to keep starlet, Steven Gerrard responds to Newcastle link, Neil Lennon on Celtic transfer latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

It was claimed yesterday the Ibrox boss had rejected the chance to take over at the English Premier League side following the departure of Rafa Benitez last month.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

The club's board were said to be furious with Magpies owner Mike Ashley over the alleged approach, due in part to the bad blood that has existed between the JD Sports chief executive and Rangers chairman Dave King.

However, Gerrard has since insisted that there was nothing in the story and no offer was made by Newcastle.

When asked if the Tyneside club had been in touch, he responded: "Fake news. Not that I’m aware of.”