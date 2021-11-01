Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss outsider for Tottenham Hotspur job as strong favourite emerges

Steven Gerrard has been placed as an outsider to replace Nuno Espírito Santo as Tottenham Hotpsur boss.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:57 am
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is seen as an outsider for the Spurs job. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
The Portuguese head coach was relieved of his duties, alongside his coaching staff which includes former Hearts boss Ian Cathro, on Monday morning.

Spurs only appointed the 47-year-old this summer following his success at Wolves but fans had turned on their manager after a number of poor results, including league defeats to London rivals West Ham and Arsenal as well as at the weekend to Manchester United.

When any Premier League job becomes vacant the Rangers manager’s name is regularly linked with the position.

Just this weekend, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton said Gerrard would take the Aston Villa job if offered with Dean Smith under some pressure.

However, in this case, the Rangers boss is seen as an outsider with odds of 25/1.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has already been installed as odds-on favourite.

