Steven Gerrard provides update on absent Rangers stars as Ibrox boss pinpoints key to improvement

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saw his side draw with Aberdeen in midweek. Picture: SNS

Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent have both been stepping up their recoveries but won’t be available in time. Jack injured his knee in a match against Dundee United in February of last season, while Kent hasn’t featured since the mid-September loss to Lyon in the Europa League.

Gerrard hailed the work done by the former to get himself close to full recovery, while also revealing he’ll continue to be without Borna Barisic for the cinch Premiership encounter. The Croatian was absent from the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen in midweek.

Gerrard said at Friday’s press conference: “Motherwell is too close for both Ryan Jack and Kent but will both likely be with us before the international break.

“Borna is also missing with a small injury but will return for the European match next week.

“Filip [Helander] is now off crutches and is doing work in the gym but is currently only around 40/50 per cent through his recovery.”

Though the Light Blues lead the Premiership table, they’ve struggled for consistency so far this campaign and have allowed rivals Celtic right back in the title race. Ange Postecoglou’s side can even go top with a win over Livingston on Saturday.

The Aberdeen result was the fourth time this campaign in 11 matches that the reigning champions have dropped points, while they haven’t beaten a league opponent by two or more goals since late August.

Referring back to Wednesday’s match, Gerrard insists they’re working hard behind the scenes to fix the issues with the side.

He said: “I don't think any draw is an acceptable result at Rangers. The expectations and demands of this football club is to win every match and we accept that.

“We are looking to get back to our best and find our shape and identity - my job is to fix this. I believe our good attacking play will improve with our organisation.

“From an attacking point of view we need to have more variety and give opposition teams more to think about. I believe we have the quality to cause problems to teams.

“We see an opportunity to get better and improve.”

