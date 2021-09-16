Steven Gerrard names Rangers starting XI to face Lyon in Europa League opener

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers sides have performed excellently in the Europa League since the former Liverpool legend took over at Ibrox.

They fell down at the final hurdle in his first season in a group where nobody gave them much of a chance. They then improved on that the following campaign with a place in the last 16, a feat they repeated last season before going out to Slavia Prague in an infamous match in Govan.

Tonight they begin their 2021/22 run after suffering the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League, and Gerrard’s men will know they’ll set themselves up nicely for the rest of the group stage if they’re able to get anything out of this game against a fearsome Lyon side.

The substitutes are: McCrorie, McLaughlin, Bassey, Patterson, Bacuna, Wright, Roofe, Kelly, Sakala, Arfield, McClelland

And the starting XI is...

1. GK - Allan McGregor As has become typical, the No.1 is back between the sticks having been rested on league duty.

2. DR - James Tavernier The captain comes into the game having scored a screamer to defeat St Johnstone on Saturday.

3. DL - Borna Barisic The Croatian replaces Calvin Bassey, who drops to the bench.

4. DC - Connor Goldson The centre-back returns to the team after a Covid-enforced absence.