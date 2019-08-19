Steven Gerrard names Rangers squad for Europa League play-off - with one surprising selection

Steven Gerrard his named his Rangers squad for the Europa league play-off against Legia Warsaw.

There is a place for new signings Brandon Barker and Andy King, who both made their debuts as late substitutes in the 3-0 win over East Fife in the Betfred Cup on Sunday.

Filip Helander in action for Rangers against East Fife.

One player who started that match, Filip Helander, has dropped out of the squad.

The £3.5 million summer signing from Bologna was viewed as the club's marquee addition this transfer window but he's so far been unable to dislodge either Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic in the preferred centre-back pairing.

He'll now be watching on as fellow recently signed centre-back George Edmundson was preferred as cover for the two-legged contest.

Midfielder Greg Docherty has also dropped out of the unit.