Steven Gerrard labels Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack a 'doubt' for Scotland

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called Ryan Jack a 'doubt' for Scotland European Championship qualifiers with Russia and San Marino after picking up an injury during Rangers' Europa League defeat in Switzerland.

Gerrard admitted the midfielder is out for the Ibrox side's home clash with Hamilton tomorrow after picking up a calf or knee knock in the defeat to Young Boys. The manager also confirmed that the midfielder has been offered a new deal.

Speaking to the media the manager said: "I don't think the problem is huge, but he's out for the weekend and he's certainly a doubt for Scotland."

Jack's last appearance for Scotland came in the 4-0 friendly defeat to Belgium in September 2018.

Gerrard praised Jack as a crucial member of his team. He said: "Ryan sets the example, he sets the standards, every day in training.

"More often than not he's the strongest trainer. He's a winner. He takes his training level into games.

"We're delighted with him. We've made him a contract offer that we're hoping will progress and be signed up pretty soon."