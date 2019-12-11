Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new Rangers contract and is adamant Ibrox is not a stepping stone to a bigger job

Steven Gerrard insists he has never viewed Rangers as a rehearsal for a job in the English Premier League as he prepares to sign a new contract with the Ibrox club.

The former Liverpool and England captain has confirmed he is close to agreeing improved and extended terms with Rangers who he initially joined on a four-year deal in the summer of 2018.

Gerrard had hoped to keep the negotiations under wraps until after tonight’s decisive Europa League Group G fixture against Young Boys at Ibrox but the news initially emerged on the eve of last weekend’s League Cup final against Celtic.

Defeat at Hampden leaves Gerrard still waiting for his first piece of silverware at Rangers but the overall improvements he has made at the club have convinced chairman Dave King and his board to offer him a new contract.

Widely regarded as a potential successor to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp further down the line, Gerrard is at pains to stress that has never been part of his career plan.

“That wasn’t in my thinking when I came here but it has been in the thinking of the majority of everyone else – ‘Oh, Rangers is a stepping stone’ or ‘He’s just going there to rehearse for something else’, said Gerrard. “It’s a load of nonsense. I’ve come here as this is a big opportunity for me and I have no plans of going anywhere else. If I had, I wouldn’t sign a new deal because I still have two and a bit years left on the current one.

“I didn’t think about extending or a new contract until the club approached me and I certainly wouldn’t turn that down, because I’m really enjoying it and I really appreciate this role and being here.

“I’m happy here. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m as hungry as ever to make it a success. The talks are really positive and at the moment we’re not too far away. The club came to me around ten days ago and it’s been pretty straightforward.

“I asked for it to be kept quiet before the cup final and this European game because it’s not really important. The results are more important.

“We’ll pick it up after Thursday’s game. But there’s nothing to really talk about – because I want to stay and they want to keep me, so it’s pretty simple.”

Rangers are also on the verge of agreeing one-year contract extensions with goalkeeper Allan McGregor and midfielder Steven Davis.

“They are more imminent,” said Gerrard. “It’s just a case of when we announce them. They are both to players I want around and they deserve new contracts. They have both been very consistent this season. It was a no brainer, from where I’m sitting, to extend those two.”

Gerrard also revealed that defender Filip Helander could face a lengthy spell out after the Swedish international suffered a foot injury on Sunday.

“A specialist is looking at scans and Filip certainly won’t be available in the short term,” said Gerrard. “The initial reports aren’t fantastic.”