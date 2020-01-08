Steven Gerrard: I have shown nothing but respect to Neil Lennon

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers will continue to show respect in their celebrations as he looks to deliver success. The Ibrox manager was criticised by former Celtic striker John Hartson for his handshake with Neil Lennon after the Old Firm win.

Gerrard, right, was passionate in his reaction at the final whistle and said: “Listen, it is an emotional game. You guys have been around me every time I have spoken about Neil Lennon and Celtic and I have shown nothing but respect.

“That will continue to be the same. As a pundit, I have been there and they all have to please their bosses and try to create headlines and go a little bit outside the box to your normal headlines. I have nothing but respect for John Hartson. If people fire bullets my way, I have had it since I was 18 years of age.

“My shield is up and that will continue, no problem.

“In terms of the celebrations, it is my responsibility to make sure the players celebrate in the right way. I think that is an individual situation is one that the club have already dealt with and spoken about.

“I think it is important that people know that it is not something we ignore or forget, we always try to ask the players to behave and celebrate in the right way.”