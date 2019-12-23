Steven Gerrard: I had a word with myself over Hibs-Rangers row

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he “had a word” with himself over the touchline row with the Hibernian coaching staff during Friday’s tempestuous Premiership match at Easter Road.

Gerrard was involved in heated exchanges between the two benches after Hibs defender Ryan Porteous was sent off for a reckless challenge on Rangers left-back Borna Barisic.

With the issue of crowd disorder back on the agenda after a vodka bottle was thrown at Barisic by a home fan while he lay on the turf, Gerrard is conscious of the need for managers and coaches to set a good example on the sidelines.

Both Gerrard’s technical coach Tom Culshaw and Hibs assistant boss John Potter were sent to the stand for their part in the bust-up and the Ibrox boss is keen to avoid any repeat the future.

“I’ve had a word with myself about it,” said Gerrard, above. “It’s an emotional game. We love the game, we love getting results and we love representing this club. So things are going to happen in the heat of the moment and you are going to react.But it can’t be a regular thing because it’s not good for the image of the game.

“We are not always going to get it right but I think there was a realisation pretty quickly from myself and my staff that we need to look at ourselves and make sure it’s not a regular thing.

“We are honest enough to admit that. But, at the same time, it was a very reckless tackle and we care very much about our players.

“We care about their health and that could have been a season-ending tackle, so I think part of the reaction was pretty normal, to show you care for the players and the club.

“But both sets of staff knew pretty quickly after the game that it wasn’t right, especially in front of the cameras.

“I never actually saw (Hibs manager) Jack Ross after the game but some of my staff spoke to him and his staff and I think it was the same from their point of view. They weren’t proud of how it looked and what it led to.

“But, look, it’s football and you do get emotional from time to time. I’m not going to apologise for that.

“I know my staff care very much about the players. They love the players like their own, so I wasn’t surprised by their reaction. Hibs’ bench try to protect their players as well, so it’s going to happen from time to time. We’ve all got a responsibility to maybe cool it moving forward.”