Steven Gerrard has decided who would take Rangers’ penalty against Celtic

Steven Gerrard has addressed Rangers’ penalty issues ahead of this afternoon’s game at Celtic Park.

Alfredo Morelos missed from the spot at Hampden earlier this month in the Betfred League Cup final defeat to Celtic. The miss came after the Colombian internationalist had been handed penalty duties following three misses in the opening months of the season by Ibrox captain James Tavernier, pictured.

Gerrard inevitably kept his cards close to his chest in terms of declaring who will step up but midfielder Steven Davis could be a contender, albeit that he also recently missed a penalty for Northern Ireland against the Netherlands.

Rangers have not been awarded a penalty since that Morelos miss but Gerrard was nonplussed about the responsibility for the set-piece becoming an issue. “I’ve decided who’ll take a penalty if necessary,” said the Rangers manager. “I’ve had a chat with some individuals and spoke to the guy who will take the penalty on Sunday. He’s ready if and when we get that opportunity.

“The penalty taker or takers practice before every game.”

Morelos has yet to score against Celtic having failed to do so in his 11 previous attempts against the Parkhead side. The striker scorned numerous chances at Hampden three weeks ago with Gerrard appreciative that such profligacy is ultimately costly.

“We know all about Celtic individually and collectively,” he said. “They are a good team, consistent at home, very strong but beatable. But they are only beatable if we take our big chances in the game and that we have the courage and the bravery to create those chances again. Hopefully we have players that can execute it this time.”