Steven Gerrard hails Rangers star with 'world at his feet' after East Fife victory

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes Joe Aribo has ‘the world at his feet’ as the midfielder continues his impressive start to life with the Ibrox club.

The 23-year-old, signed from Charlton in the summer, earned a rave review from Gerrard for his display in the 3-0 Betfred Cup win over East Fife at Bayview.

Joe Aribo in action during East Fife win.

Gerrard feels Aribo, who has just been called up to the Nigerian squad for the first time, has limitless potential to exploit in his career.

“Joe can go as far as he wants in the game,” said Gerrard. “I hope he stays alongside me for many years but he has got the world at his feet.

“Everyone will go away from this game talking about Joe and rightly so. He was outstanding from start to finish. He looked superb all day. He now has four goals in eight games but it isn’t just about that, it is about your all round performances.

“Top players turn up anywhere, it doesn’t matter if it is in front of 50,000, or 1500, your standards are always the same and from day one Joe has done that. He was one who I was keen to get signed in the summer and when I knew there was a chance I was all over it and did everything I could to get it over the line.

“I saw his potential and how much he wants it. It was a big change moving away from London but he has taken to it so smoothly. I can’t wait to work with him for longer. He was all over the pitch and covered every blade today. He got his goal, he put in a tackle in the 85th minute when we were 3-0 up and he did everything right.

“He has got so many attributes. It’s okay having them but if you have the right mentality and character you can go as far as you want to go.

‘Joe expresses himself. He just loves playing football. He is robust, he’s leggy, rangy, can score a goal, can set them up, he tackles, he wins balls back, he’s skilful. He ticks every box and with experience he is only going to get better.”