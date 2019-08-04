Steven Gerrard hails Rangers' resilience after securing 'ugly' last-gasp win at Kilmarnock

​Steven Gerrard saluted his side for showing the resilience they lacked at times last season to secure an "ugly" last-gasp victory at Kilmarnock amid concerning crowd scenes at Rugby Park.







Rangers found a way to stop rivals Celtic and Aberdeen stealing an early march on them in the league title race but it was a worrying start to the league campaign from a supporter safety point of view.

Jubilant Rangers fans spilled onto the park after Connor Goldson's headed winner in time added on following James Tavernier's corner. Some also trampled across the roof of a wheelchair enclosure, with one supporter appearing to fall through it as he celebrated.

Police later confirmed one man received treatment after the incident. Four arrests were made but these were not related to the pitch invasion.

Earlier Rangers fans reportedly swarmed into the Chadwick Stand when an exit door was opened after long queues had formed after kick-off due to issues with the electronic turnstiles.

An attendance figure of 8757 was later revised up to 9196 by the Rugby Park club, who have confirmed they will launch an investigation into the scenes.

The visitors, who were given a lead by Scott Arfield’s first-half tap-in, also from a Tavernier corner, were pegged back when Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell rifled into the net following Chris Burke’s free-kick with seven minutes left.

“It was a story of set-pieces and we ended up winning 2-1,” said Gerrard. “I thought it would have been harsh and cruel if we didn’t come away with maximum points. I thought we controlled the majority of the game although we switched off at the back post for their goal.

“We shouldn’t be giving away stupid fouls in our own half when we only have a one-goal lead. There’s a few things we need to learn from pretty quickly but in the main I’m pretty pleased with the character and the effort.

“Kilmarnock took ten points away from us last season so it was important to come here and win, whatever way we did it," he added. "Sometimes you have to show a different nice. Sometimes it is not all pretty and nice. Sometimes you just have to get over the line and win ugly. Connor has come big for us at the end.”

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio claimed the performance, if not result, proved to his early doubters that the players are all behind him. After an insipid first half, Kilmarnock came back into the game in the second half and probably deserved a point.

“I’m sure of my team and my players,” he said. “These players have a good attitude and mentality, which they showed in every game last season. I’ve read the players are unhappy but that’s not true. They showed it with a good performance today. We still have to improve but I’m happy with my team.”