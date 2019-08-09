Steven Gerrard gives update on Rangers' pursuit of Brandon Barker, Glenn Middleton to Hibs and Eros Grezda's departure

Steven Gerrard has confirmed Brandon Barker is close to completing a move to Rangers but winger Eros Grezda's future is still unclear.

Grezda's agent this week announced the out-of-favour Albanian was close to securing a move to France, but Gerrard said there is work to be done before the winger is allowed to leave.

"We've had some loan approaches but at the moment the numbers don't suit the club," he said.

"He's got two or three loan opportunities that are brewing. It's a maybe as we sit here right now."

Gerrard believes the arrival of Barker from Manchester City could be key to helping his side unlock stuffy defences this season.

The Light Blues boss' only injury doubt for this weekend's Hibs showdown at Ibrox is Glen Kamara.

Gerrard said: "He's (Barker) currently doing a medical. He did the first part yesterday and is doing the second part today.

"He's in the building. It is close but there is paper work to be done and more thorough checks to be done.

"He's the type of player we've been looking for. Last year at times I didn't feel we had enough in the final third in certain areas.

"The idea this year was to build a squad with exciting players who can open the door in different ways.

"Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker open the door in one-v-one situations then provide crosses or cut in to score goals. Sheyi Ojo does the same with raw pace and power, Greg Stewart does it in a clever way while Scott Arfield does it by his running.

"I wanted to have everything in our repertoire so that we have enough answers in the final third."

Gerrard also confirmed it was Gers youngster Glenn Middleton's decision to join Hibs on loan.

The 19-year-old was close to agreeing a season-long switch to Dutch outfit NAC Breda last week but is now on his way to Easter Road after a change of heart.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's showdown with Paul Heckingbottom's team, Gerrard said: "Glenn has decided he wants to go to Hibs on loan so that will happen after the weekend.

"He will go get some experience and play some regular football. He was really close to going to Holland. Super close.

"But last minute Hibs have shown some interest that he has looked into himself and decided he wants to go pursue that. It was his decision."