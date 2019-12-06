Steven Gerrard gives update on Rangers defender Borna Barisic ahead of Betfred Cup final with Old Firm rivals Celtic

Steven Gerrard remains hopeful that defender Borna Barisic will be fit for Sunday's Betfred Cup final against Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Croatian international was sidelined for the midweek trip to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie, with Jon Flanagan deputising, but the Light Blues boss revealed that the 27-year-old had taken part in training on Friday morning.

"Barisic did a light session today and we are hopeful," Gerrard told the media at a press conference to preview the Hampden showdown.

"We will give [the players] the best chance to make it and will wait to hear if they are ready to go. The players need to prove tomorrow in training that they are ready."

Gerrard also had a thinly-veiled dig at the "keyboard warriors", saying: "You get a lot of opinions and keyboard warriors talking online about speculation.

"We have a few knocks and bumps but are hopeful of having a fully fit squad come Sunday."