Steven Gerrard gives his response after Rangers court loss to Sports Direct

Steven Gerrard says he'll leave the latest courtroom defeat to Sports Direct as something for the Rangers board to worry about.

The Ibrox club face paying out millions of pounds in compensation to Mike Ashley's firm after they were found in breach of contract over their sponsorship agreement with Hummel.

They could also be forced into cancelling their three-year, £10 million deal a year early.

Gerrard, though, insists that's got little to do with him as he still expects to see a strong backing from his bosses at Ibrox.

He said: “That’s a topic for the board to deal with and I think they are doing that.

“I just focus on football. I’ve had really strong backing from board so far so I’ve got no complaints.”