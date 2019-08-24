Steven Gerrard fears losing ‘main’ Rangers player before window shuts

Steven Gerrard is steeling himself for a bid for one of his main players in the closing days of the transfer window. And the Rangers manager concedes he cannot be certain that the Ibrox board will repel all offers.

A move from a European club for Alfredo Morelos is the most likely scenario before the window closes on 1 September. But he seems certain the club will be left with a decision to make about a player he is desperate to retain.

“I predict that a bid will land for one of my players,” he said. “We have had interest in some of our players for loans and also we’ve had people suggesting that there could be a bid landing for some players as well. It’s early days, it might not happen. There’s nothing really solid yet that we have to make a decision on, but I predict there could be outgoings.”

Gerrard accepted he would be placed in a difficult spot if the club received an offer for a key performer that matched their valuation and so left them willing to sanction a deal. “In that position I’d give my opinion but we’ve all got bosses haven’t we?” he said. “It’s their money, the players are owned by the board. I want to keep as many good players as I can but I realise that if a bid comes for a player and the board accept it then it’s a tough position for me to be in.

“But certain players are more difficult to replace than others. There is no possible way we can move forward and challenge on all fronts if we were to lose a main player.”