Steven Gerrard accused of treating Rangers star like an 'outcast'

Steven Gerrard has been accused of treating Greg Stewart like an "outcast".

READ MORE - Celtic and Rangers eye free-scoring striker, former Ibrox star decides to retire, Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's thoughts, Hibs receive boost on injury front - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Rangers summer signing came in from the cold on Saturday to star in the 5-0 victory over Aberdeen, including a goal to put the home side two in front prior to half-time.

Ibrox boss Gerrard admitted the performance has given him something to "think about" with regards to future team selection.

This didn't sit well with former Celtic star Kris Commons, who questioned why the Rangers manager chose to sign the player in the first place.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said: "I found Gerrard's post-match comments on Saturday a bit strange, given how good Stewart had been and how key he had been to victory.

"He had admitted that Stewart had taken his chance, before then saying that the performance had 'given me something to think about'.

"Sorry, but what is there to think about? The answer is staring Gerrard square in the face because, on that form, Stewart is his most creative player.

"Basically, it sounds as if Gerrard still isn't fully convinced, which begs the question of why he chose to sign him in the first place?

"Stewart is far better than that. Look at the abundance of wide players at the club - Jordan Jones, Ryan Kent , Sheyi Ojo and Brandon Barker.

"Then there's the likes of Glenn Middleton and Jake Hastie out on loan, with forgotten men like Jamie Murphy and Eros Grezda in the background.

"When he's on top form, I'd take Stewart ahead of any of them. It's time for Gerrard to show more trust and faith in him. After this performance on Saturday, the Rangers manager shouldn't be speaking about him like he's some kind of outcast."