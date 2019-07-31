Steve Bruce responds to rumours linking Rangers' James Tavernier with Newcastle

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has addressed rumours linking the club with a move for Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Speaking after Toon recorded a comfortable 3-1 friendly win over Hibs at Easter Road courtesy of goals from new signing Joelinton, home-grown midfielder Sean Longstaff and captain Jamaal Lascelles with Stevie Mallan on the scoresheet for Hibs, Bruce insisted the link was wide of the mark.

He told The Chronicle: "I really don't know where [the Tavernier link] came from.

"I hate it when people talk about my players so I'm not going to comment on anybody else's."

Tavernier enjoyed a fine season under Steven Gerrard last term, scoring 17 goals and notching 20 assists. His form has seen him linked with Bournemouth, Brighton and West Brom, as well as the Magpies.

Speaking last week, the 27-year-old said: “It’s a compliment to be linked to other clubs. I see it.

"But all my emphasis is on Rangers. Things can happen in football, of course, but I’m looking forward to this season.

“It’s all speculation. If it stays like that then I don’t get upset about it. I’m fully focused on the job here.

“I love my football here, my family is settled, I’m in a great place at the moment. Whatever happens, happens. I’m just focusing on Rangers.”

Newcastle have US international DeAndre Yedlin and Spaniard Javier Manquillo as their first-team right-back options but with Bruce seeming to favour a set-up with three central defenders, he could be on the look-out for players capable of operating as wing-backs.