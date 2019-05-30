St Mirren eye move for Rangers man as they build for next season

St Mirren are hopeful of signing Rangers defender Lee Hodson on a permanent basis after the former MK Dons full-back spent time on loan in Paisley this season.

The Northern Ireland international is out of the picture at Ibrox, having initially joined in 2016 during Mark Warburton's tenure.

Primarily a right-back, Hodson found his way into the first team blocked by the consistency of Gers captain James Tavernier, and was sent on loan to the Buddies at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Hodson put in a series of impressive displays for St Mirren and with his Light Blues contract due to expire in a matter of weeks, Oran Kearney's side have opened talks with the 27-year-old with a view to making his stay at the Simple Digital Arena permanent.

Hodson is understood to be open to a permanent deal in Paisley, with Kearney having prioritised the signing.