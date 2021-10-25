St Mirren chief 'under investigation' over 'inappropriate' Rangers tweets

St Mirren chairman John Needham is under investigation for a number of “completely inappropriate” tweets aimed at Rangers.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 12:49 pm
St Mirren chairman John Needham (right) has apologised for comments made about Rangers. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
The Buddies chief issued an apology at the weekend after his posts on social media came to light.

One of the tweets referred to Rangers supporters celebrating on Glasgow’s Clyde Arc bridge with Needham hoping it tipped with the fans on it.

The apology came ahead of Sunday's fixture between the two sides which Rangers won 2-1.

“On Friday 22 October a number of Tweets I created in the past referring to Rangers fans were highlighted on Twitter,” he said.

“As a club chairman I have extra responsibility for the conduct and example I show.

“These posts are completely inappropriate and do not reflect my character or beliefs as a person and I very much regret them.

“I apologise unreservedly to the directors and fans of Rangers and to everyone at St Mirren. I am acutely aware of my responsibilities. This won't happen again.”

According to the Daily Record, an investigation has been launched by the Scottish FA into the tweets by Needham who was appointed to the role as Buddies chief this summer.

It is reported he could be in breach of rule 77, failing to “act in the best interests of Association Football”.

It reads: “Furthermore such person or body shall not act in any manner which is improper or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.”

