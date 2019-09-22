St Johnstone 0 - 4 Rangers: Visitors overcome sluggish opening period with second-half rout

Have your say

Rangers have won their fifth of sixth Ladbrokes Premiership matches to start the new season with a deserved 4-0 victory at McDiarmid Park.

The visitors were sluggish in the opening period as former Ibrox flop Michael O'Halloran came close to giving St Johnstone a half-time lead.

Things changed after the break with Alfredo Morelos firing his side in front so soon after the restart.

Connor Goldson gave Steven Gerrard's men a comfortable lead with a header from a set-piece.

Jermain Defoe then completed the scoring after coming off the bench to score a brace late in the game.

Full report to follow...