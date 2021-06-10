SPFL reveal cinch as new sponsor for all four divisions, from Scottish Premiership to League Two

Scottish football has a new title sponsor for the four senior leagues – online car retailer cinch.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:20 am
Robert Bridge and Neil Donacaster

The Scottish Professional Football League confirmed the five-year deal, which will runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, is the SPFL’s largest to date and has been welcomed by chief executive Neil Doncaster.

He said: "This is an enormously significant partnership for our member clubs, and for Scottish football as a whole.

"Our discussions with cinch have been extremely positive and the duration of the sponsorship agreement demonstrates their long-term commitment to Scottish football.

"Despite the economic situation and the challenging nature of the global sponsorship industry generally, this is the largest-ever sponsorship in the SPFL era.

"It's a ringing endorsement of the enduring popularity of Scottish football, not only north of the border but right around the world.

"It's an exciting time for the Scottish game and I look forward to building on this new partnership as we continue to showcase Scottish football and maximise its exposure to a global audience."

There was no title sponsor for the leagues last season after a deal with betting company Ladbrokes expired in 2020.

Cinch is also principal partner of England Cricket, and sponsor Spurs.

Chief Customer Officer Robert Bridge said: “Scottish football has a UK audience of over 20 million but more importantly, it is the heartbeat of the Scottish community. As football fans make a return to stadiums for the new season cinch looks forward to being there alongside them for all those celebratory moments we’ve missed so much as we continue to make buying a car as faff-free as possible.”

