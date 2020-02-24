Sky Sports escape punishment for Alfredo Morelos interview translation after Celtic's Ofcom complaint

Sky Sports won't be punished by Ofcom for the mistranslated interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The UK's communications regulator received 72 complaints, including one from Celtic, after sub-titles were attached to an interview with the Colombian wrongly stating the player had said he had been racially abused by Celtic fans.

It led to Sky Sports issuing an apology in which it noted "inaccuracies" and said it had made a "serious error".

The broadcaster, who will have exclusive rights for the Ladbrokes Premiership from next season, was stopped from attending Celtic press conferences for a period.

However, since the interview wasn't broadcast on the TV channel, Ofcom have not sought to punish Sky Sports.

"We considered complaints about incorrect English subtitles in an interview on Sky Sports News," an Ofcom spokesperson said.

"As the section of the interview with the incorrect translation was shown only on Sky's website and on-demand platforms, and not on its broadcast television channel, we have no grounds to pursue this matter under the Broadcasting Code."