Six English clubs chase Rangers star in last days of transfer window

Jordan Jones is wanted by six clubs south of the border, according to the Daily Record.

The Rangers winger has reportedly been told that he's surplus to requirements at Ibrox despite being just six months into a four-year deal.

Rangers attacker Jordan Jones. Picture: SNS

Birmingham City and Hull City have joined Stoke City, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in pursuing the Northern Irish international.

Jones joined from Kilmarnock in the summer window and played regularly at the start of the season.

However, he was sidelined for three months with a knee injury sustained while committing a red-card tackle against Celtic in early September.

Manager Steven Gerrard was critical of the player in the immediate aftermath and it appears Jones has failed to get himself back into Gerrard's good graces.