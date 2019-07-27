Sheyi Ojo claims ‘Rangers are the best team in the league’

Rangers loan signing Sheyi Ojo has lit the blue touchpaper ahead of the Premiership campaign that kicks off next weekend by claiming he already knows Steven Gerrard’s side are “the best team in the league”.

The 22-year-old winger, farmed out from Liverpool for the season, said he watched Scottish games last season, when a treble-treble winning Celtic finished nine points ahead of Rangers to claim an eighth straight title and set themselves up to push to equal the previous record run of nine in this campaign.

Yet, the impressions gained from his television viewing were at odds with the final rankings according to the forward, who scored his first competitive goal for the Ibrox club in the 2-0 Europa League qualifying win which they will defend in the Luxembourg return against Progres Niederkorn on Thursday.

Asked if any Scottish side had impressed him looking on from afar, the Londoner said: “Not really, to be honest. I think Rangers are the best team in the league. It is just about us proving we are the best team and doing really well this season. It’s one of the reasons why I came here.

“I want to be part of a winning team and I think Rangers, this season, can do that. It’s just about us focusing on every game and in training. All the new players are focused on the new system the gaffer wants and taking it game by game.

“I think the most important thing, and the gaffer has told us this, is just to focus on ourselves. I think the difference last season was, I think, six to nine points. It proved we’re pretty close to Celtic. It’s just about concentrating on ourselves and then we’ll be able to make up those fine margins.”