Setback for Rangers as Jurgen Klopp rules out loan move for Ryan Kent

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a Rangers loan return for Ryan Kent and told the Ibrox club they must buy the winger if they want him back. The 22-year-old spent a productive year on loan at Ibrox last season but Klopp does not want to loan him out this term.

He could cost Rangers anything up to £10 million in a permanent transfer.

“Ryan has improved a hell of a lot. He came back a completely different player,” said Klopp, speaking after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat by Napoli in yesterday’s pre-season friendly at BT Murrayfield.

“It was a very important year with a good manager at a really good club. It was exactly the right thing at the right moment for him.

“If Rangers can buy him [he can go back]. The time is over for him to go on loan.

“You put players on loan until a specific age but they need to find a place where they can settle.”

Kent missed Liverpool’s friendly defeat by Napoli due to illness but his absence raised Ibrox fans’ hopes up of a return.

Kent is also wanted by Leeds and Aston Villa and both clubs have the means to pay the asking price. It is understood that the 22-year-old would prefer a move back to Glasgow but that now looks increasingly unlikely.