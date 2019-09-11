Senior Rangers man 'asked to play for Ibrox club's development side' in match against Hibs

Rangers development squad manager Graeme Murty has revealed Jamie Murphy asked to play in Wednesday's friendly against Hibs.

Speaking after the match, which ended in a 2-2 draw with the Easter Road outfit winning a penalty shoot-out 5-4, Murty said that, while senior duo Murphy and Eros Grezda were included, the Ibrox XI was still a young side, telling Rangers TV: "Jamie actually asked to play, Jamie Murphy, so for him to want to come and play in this group I think shows that he trusts this group.

"He knows we’re going to give him the ball, he knows we can handle the ball and we can actually serve as a vehicle for him to get to where he wants to be."

Rangers fought back from two goals down with quickfire strikes in the 86th and 90th minute courtesy of a Nathan Young-Coombes penalty and a header from Jamie Barjonas after Josh Doig and Ryan Shanley had scored for Lee Makel's side.

Murphy played the opening 45 minutes and made way for youngster Serge Atakayi at the interval.