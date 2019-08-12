Scottish Premiership winners and losers: A new Rangers star emerges, Celtic's £20m ace, Hearts and Hibs fans' angst, the next Hamilton talent and St Mirren's Turkish delight

The Old Firm hit 11 goals between them as they show they could be head and shoulders above everyone else. In Edinburgh, Hearts and Hibs fans are not feeling too optimistic about their respective teams, while there are positives for Ross County, St Mirren and Hamilton, less so for Aberdeen.

1. W: Ryan Jack The midfielder controlled the game for Rangers in their thumping of Hibs. Popped up all around the pitch, probed with his passing and Gerrard was full of praise for someone he sees as a big-game player.

2. W: Jordan Jones Could he make the step up at Ibrox. Judging on his last two outings, absolutely. He continuously tore Steven Whittaker and Hibs to shreds.

3. L: Scottish Premiership defences Jermain Defoe ran the Hibs centre-back partnership ragged as he netted a hat-trick - and it could have been more. He came off and Alfredo Morelos came on and helped himself to a brace. Defences beware.

4. L: Joe Newell The Hibs winger was hooked at half-time following a performance that reeked of anonymity.

