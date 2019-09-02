Scottish Premiership transfer deadline day update: Kent to Rangers, duo leave Ibrox, No Celtic signings, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Hearts and Hibs latest

There is a little over six hours left of the transfer window for clubs to finalise their business.

So, what's the state of play?

The big news of the day comes out of Ibrox with Rangers nearing a deal for Ryan Kent. The club have agreed a £7million fee with Liverpool for the winger's return, and are now negotiating with the player.

The 22-year-old has had interest from both Leeds United and Club Brugge but the player has had his heart set on a return to Govan.

Steven Gerrard is making room in his squad. Jake Hastie has joined Rotherham United, while Graham Dorrans has had his contract terminated and could join Kilmarnock.

Jason Holt has been linked with a move to St Johnstone and Joe Dodoo to Bolton Wanderers.

Across the city, Celtic's deal for Greg Taylor could be off as they struggle to agree a deal with Kilmarnock.

They had hoped to use Calvin Miller and Jack Hendry as part of the move before moving to a straight cash offer of £2million which has reportedly been rejected.

One player who has left is Anthony Ralston, joining St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Victor Wanyama had been linked with a Parkhead return but according to the STV that is a deal which won't be happening.

It has been a quiet day in the capital.

At Tynecastle it is most likely players will leave Hearts. Bobby Burns, Aidan Keena and Steven MacLean are all attracting interest, report the Edinburgh Evening News.

There has been no ins and outs at Easter Road either, although Hibs do hope to sign a right-back but that may happen once the transfer window has closed.

Former striker Jason Cummings has joined Shrewsbury Town.

Elsewhere, Hamilton Acadmical have signed attacking midfielder Adrian Beck, while four Premiership players have left on a free: Gregg Wylde (Livingston), Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock), Craig Tanner (Motherwell) and Davis Keilor-Dunn (Ross County).

The Rugby Park side have been linked with a move for Scotland U21 forward Harvey St Clair. Now at Venezia, he was at Chelsea at the same time as Killie boss Angelo Alessio.

