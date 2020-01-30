Scottish Premiership duo 'battle it out' for former Rangers defender

Lee Hodson looks set to make a return to Scottish football in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

St Mirren are favourites to land their former full-back but face competition from Ross County.

Rangers defender Lee Hodson. Picture: SNS

Hodson is available on a loan deal until the end of the season from League One side Gillingham, who are managed by Scottish coach Steve Evans.

The 28-year-old has made just a handful of appearances for the Gills since making the move last summer.

He moved back down south after his contract at Rangers came to an end. Signed by Mark Warburton in the summer of 2016, Hodson spent three years at Ibrox, though his final season was taken up by a loan spell at St Mirren.

He previously played on loan at Kilmarnock.