'Scottish media is the worst' - Alfredo Morelos' former agent hits out at treatment of Rangers ace

Rangers star Alfredo Morelos' former agent and his current agency have hit out at the coverage of the Colombian international in the Scottish media.

The 23-year-old was the subject of stinging criticism in a column of a Scottish newspaper recently where he was called a "waster", "spoiled, angry brat" and said to have "done the square root of hee-haw".

Morelos, who has netted 28 goals in 35 appearance this campaign, including six goals in the Europa League knockout stages, has been a crucial element of Rangers' success this campaign and is valued by the club at upwards of £20million.

The player is represented by World in Motion, with one of their agents taking to Twitter to question what he feels is "bizarre" treatment of the striker, highlighting the player's incredible generosity.

Michael Gorman, who manages the agency's American MLS and South American markets, said: "One of the most generous (and humble) individuals I have ever met. Used his first signing bonus to buy his Mom and sisters a new home in Colombia.

"Used his second signing bonus to fund his foundation in his hometown.

"The campaign against Morelos in the Scottish press is one of the most bizarre situations I have seen in sports."

His comments were backed up by Jonne Lindblom, who used to work with Morelos and is now sporting director of Finnish side KuPS.

"Scottish media is the worst," he tweeted. "They've always had an agenda against Morelos."

The player yesterday shared an Instagram post of kind words paid to him by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

It read: “He knows he’s not perfect but he’s certainly misunderstood because he does a lot of good work and he is trying so hard to improve.

"He is too generous, even at Rangers, he is always the first to shake hands or take out of his pocket for charity."